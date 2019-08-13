National Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII)

National Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

“Second Quarter Results. Revenue of $7.0 million grew 22% YoY but missed consensus estimates of $8.3 million, while gross margins improved and adjusted operating expenses remained roughly flat sequentially. Overall, the second quarter continued the trend of directional improvement, but the scale of the improvement was a modest disappointment to us especially when considering what were favorable comps off of a weak second quarter of 2018.



 Acquisition Of Pro Farm The Highlight. Most significantly, MBII announced its acquisition of a biostimulant peer Pro Farm Technologies for $31.8 million. The acquisition expands MBII’s presence in the high growth seed treatment market and diversifies its product offering away from biopesticides with a second biostimulant offering.



 Supportive Of The Transaction. We are bullish on the seed treatment market over both the near and long term and believe additional exposure can create meaningful shareholder value. Furthermore, given our estimates for the financial impact, the acquisition enhances our belief that MBII will pivot to cash flow breakeven in 2021. We had previously modeled MBII to operate at Adjusted EBITDA breakeven in 2021. With the transaction, we look for 2021 to now generate a modest EBITDA profit.



 Long Term Value Creation. With the integration of Pro Farms and collaborations with other commercial partners, MBII is targeting a more diverse product portfolio that broadens its biological offerings beyond biopesticides to include biostimulants and biofertilizers. Should scale develop as we believe it can over the mid-term, we believe MBII will look increasingly attractive to larger peers which may generate meaningful value for long term shareholders.,” National Securities’ analyst commented.

Get Marrone Bio Innovations alerts:

Separately, Aegis started coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a buy rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:MBII opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.94. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The company has a market cap of $155.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of -0.15.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 86.09% and a negative return on equity of 157.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBII. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations during the first quarter worth $74,000. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 47.5% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 24,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,800,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 14,014 shares in the last quarter. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.