National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Upgraded to Positive by Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. National-Oilwell Varco has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.24.

NOV stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.61. The company had a trading volume of 635,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,628,287. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.63 and a beta of 1.30. National-Oilwell Varco has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 63.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $99,845.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,853.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 385.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 375.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

