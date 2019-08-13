National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Director Sells $87,000.00 in Stock

National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,025,335. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

National Instruments stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,541. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.92. National Instruments Corp has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $51.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.63%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NATI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 1,039.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 91,223 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 3.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 76,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $284,000. BB&T Corp bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $789,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $500,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

