National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded National General from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Compass Point set a $36.00 price target on National General and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National General from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on National General from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.17.

Get National General alerts:

NGHC opened at $24.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.23. National General has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $28.89.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. National General had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National General will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from National General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. National General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.66%.

In related news, CFO Michael Hal Weiner sold 5,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $117,632.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,863.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,846 shares of company stock valued at $370,130. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGHC. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in National General by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National General by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of National General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of National General by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of National General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for National General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.