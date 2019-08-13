National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.02 Million

Equities research analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) will post sales of $121.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $118.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $124.20 million. National CineMedia reported sales of $110.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year sales of $456.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $451.70 million to $465.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $464.92 million, with estimates ranging from $456.58 million to $475.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $110.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.07 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

NCMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush upgraded National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,352. The firm has a market cap of $565.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.74. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $10.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is currently 183.78%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,610,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,915,000 after acquiring an additional 67,734 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth about $9,716,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,510,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 452,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 19.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 241,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

