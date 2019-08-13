National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.02 Million

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2019 // Comments off

Equities research analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) will post sales of $121.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $118.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $124.20 million. National CineMedia reported sales of $110.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year sales of $456.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $451.70 million to $465.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $464.92 million, with estimates ranging from $456.58 million to $475.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $110.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.07 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

NCMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush upgraded National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,352. The firm has a market cap of $565.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.74. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $10.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is currently 183.78%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,610,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,915,000 after acquiring an additional 67,734 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth about $9,716,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,510,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 452,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 19.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 241,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National CineMedia (NCMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.