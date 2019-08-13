National Bank Financial Raises Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target to C$18.50

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.42% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 5th.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

TSE HDI traded up C$0.64 on Tuesday, hitting C$12.99. 51,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,589. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52-week low of C$10.04 and a 52-week high of C$17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $269.99 million and a P/E ratio of 9.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.68.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors in Canada and the United States. The company offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, and solid surfaces.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.