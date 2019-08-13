National Bank Financial Raises Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target to C$18.50

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.42% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 5th.

TSE HDI traded up C$0.64 on Tuesday, hitting C$12.99. 51,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,589. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52-week low of C$10.04 and a 52-week high of C$17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $269.99 million and a P/E ratio of 9.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.68.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors in Canada and the United States. The company offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, and solid surfaces.

