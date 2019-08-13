Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natera, Inc. offers genetic testing and diagnostics with proprietary bioinformatics and molecular technology. Natera, Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

Get Natera alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Natera from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Natera from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Natera from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Natera from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $29.31 on Friday. Natera has a one year low of $11.08 and a one year high of $33.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $74.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.77 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 409.49% and a negative net margin of 46.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Natera will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 43,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $1,274,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,690 shares in the company, valued at $774,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 98,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $3,266,868.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 398,261 shares of company stock valued at $12,516,321 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 121.3% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 71,200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 87,750 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,908,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,390 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 463,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 26,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 64.2% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 513,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,581,000 after acquiring an additional 200,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Natera (NTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.