Nano Price Tops $1.10 on Major Exchanges (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 12th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $145.98 million and approximately $4.21 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nano has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for $1.10 or 0.00009631 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Nanex, Bitinka, CoinFalcon and Koinex.

Nano Profile

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.raiblocks.net . Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Nanex, Bit-Z, Bitinka, CoinFalcon, RightBTC, Binance, HitBTC, Koinex, Coindeal, Mercatox, Kucoin, Gate.io and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

