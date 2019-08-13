Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Releases Q1 2020 Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) issued an update on its first quarter 2020 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.30-0.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $200-202 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $217.35 million.Myriad Genetics also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $1.80-1.90 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,427,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,926. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $22.07 and a one year high of $50.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MYGN shares. Cowen downgraded Myriad Genetics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $26.64 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myriad Genetics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays upgraded Myriad Genetics from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Myriad Genetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Myriad Genetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myriad Genetics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.94.

In related news, VP Gary A. King sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $2,609,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 164,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,170,239.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $1,037,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,003,489. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 96,712 shares of company stock valued at $4,115,380 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

