Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.30-0.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $200-202 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $217.38 million.Myriad Genetics also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $1.80-1.90 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays raised shares of Myriad Genetics from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myriad Genetics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.94.

MYGN stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,427,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,926. Myriad Genetics has a 12 month low of $22.07 and a 12 month high of $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.01.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Myriad Genetics had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bernard Tobin sold 11,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $468,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,841,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $1,037,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,003,489. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,712 shares of company stock valued at $4,115,380 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

