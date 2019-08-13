Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,659,100 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the June 30th total of 2,154,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 354,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days. Approximately 13.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE:MYOV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.42. Myovant Sciences has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $27.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $646.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MYOV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.54.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Frank Karbe bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $72,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $72,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Sebelius bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $44,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,437,242 shares of company stock worth $20,117,597. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 134.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 41,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 34.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 28,941 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $12,308,000. 26.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

