Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.08

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.08 and last traded at $20.01, with a volume of 747569 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.43.

MUR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.31.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.94.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $709.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.71 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 3.48%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 79.37%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 632.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 247.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, MHI Funds LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Company Profile (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

