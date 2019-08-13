Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Sells 7,140 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan decreased its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 51.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,140 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 892,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,062,000 after purchasing an additional 26,810 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,715,000. Altman Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,414,000. Finally, Sabal Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 102,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,720,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $215.95. The company had a trading volume of 773,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,559. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $103.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.22. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $164.25 and a twelve month high of $217.18.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.29.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total value of $3,067,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,322,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.90, for a total transaction of $324,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,716,113.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,324 shares of company stock worth $19,639,058. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

