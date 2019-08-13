Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Raises Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $169.00 target price (up from $163.00) on shares of Cummins in a report on Friday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.67.

NYSE:CMI traded up $4.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.71. 28,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,556. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.40 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.47%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

