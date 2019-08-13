Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 41.0% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 141 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $35,000. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 484.6% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.15, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,762,679.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.39, for a total transaction of $799,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,347,568.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,136 shares of company stock valued at $7,380,374 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $261.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $275.00 target price on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Nomura raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.77.

COST traded up $4.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $275.97. 708,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,782,953. The firm has a market cap of $120.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $273.82. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $189.51 and a 52-week high of $284.31.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

