Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Cypress Semiconductor were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CY. ARP Americas LP boosted its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 2,307.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 2,154,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,747 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 237.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,704,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,784 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,149,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 323.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,036,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,180,000 after purchasing an additional 791,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 564.4% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 821,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 697,516 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum cut Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.85 price objective on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Cypress Semiconductor to $23.85 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital cut Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

CY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,872,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,844,685. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $23.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.86.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $532.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.96 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Cypress Semiconductor’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $443,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 521,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,561,869.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $47,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,041.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,183,050 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

