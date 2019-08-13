Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Buys 26,780 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 844.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,780 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 3,437,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,990,000 after purchasing an additional 365,590 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,443,000 after acquiring an additional 434,170 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,160,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,962,000 after acquiring an additional 138,177 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,998,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,338,000 after acquiring an additional 69,116 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,453,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,641,000 after acquiring an additional 55,861 shares during the period. 71.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.92.

Shares of NYSE:LNT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.50. 423,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,947. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.68 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.79 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. Alliant Energy’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.58%.

In related news, SVP James H. Gallegos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Patricia L. Kampling sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $475,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

