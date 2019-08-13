Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Boosts Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 68.1% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth $38,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth $38,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 63.2% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 54.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OHI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.77.

Shares of NYSE OHI traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.18. 24,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,437. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.39). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $191.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

In related news, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $209,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,661,454. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,486,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,500 shares of company stock worth $2,869,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

