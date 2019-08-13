Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Acquires 170 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 7,231.1% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 3,706,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 3,656,340 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 339.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,824,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,237,000 after buying an additional 1,409,164 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 115.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,784,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,255,000 after buying an additional 954,522 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,164,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,101,000 after buying an additional 558,730 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 34.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,104,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,799,000 after buying an additional 539,094 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of O stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.51. 509,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,455. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.08. Realty Income Corp has a 12-month low of $55.55 and a 12-month high of $74.14. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Realty Income had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a aug 19 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.27%.

In related news, EVP Benjamin N. Fox sold 2,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $186,011.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,808.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Merriman sold 6,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $424,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,521 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Realty Income from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup set a $74.00 target price on shares of Realty Income and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

