Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Raises Dividend to $0.68 Per Share

Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the technology company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.
Msci has increased its dividend payment by an average of 33.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Msci has a payout ratio of 51.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Msci to earn $7.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.2%.
Msci stock traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,105. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.46. Msci has a 12 month low of $134.28 and a 12 month high of $247.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.12.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Msci from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Msci from $188.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Msci from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Msci in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Msci from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Msci presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.63.
About Msci
MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.
