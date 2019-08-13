Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Raises Dividend to $0.68 Per Share

Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the technology company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Msci has increased its dividend payment by an average of 33.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Msci has a payout ratio of 51.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Msci to earn $7.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.2%.

Msci stock traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,105. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.46. Msci has a 12 month low of $134.28 and a 12 month high of $247.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $385.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.81 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 599.92% and a net margin of 39.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Msci will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Msci from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Msci from $188.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Msci from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Msci in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Msci from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Msci presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.63.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

