MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.89.

MSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $70.00 price target on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. William Blair downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $89.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

NYSE:MSM traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.47. 571,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,498. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.22. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $65.64 and a twelve month high of $90.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.05). MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $866.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 58.3% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth approximately $302,000. AXA lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 292.5% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 20,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 47.2% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 671,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,848,000 after acquiring an additional 215,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.1% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

