Morse Asset Management Inc Sells 1,143 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Morse Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. VF comprises 1.9% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in VF were worth $6,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VFC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in VF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VF by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

NYSE:VFC traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.76. 92,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,850,719. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.44. VF Corp has a twelve month low of $67.18 and a twelve month high of $96.20. The company has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

VFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VF in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on VF from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 target price (up previously from $104.00) on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on VF to $95.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut VF from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $883,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,679,721.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

