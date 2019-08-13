Morse Asset Management Inc Purchases 692 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,317 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $312.28. 4,616,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,096,077. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $344.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.26 billion, a PE ratio of 116.52, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.23 and a 52-week high of $386.80.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $382.00 to $358.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $442.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $395.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.47.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 51,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.89, for a total transaction of $19,352,245.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,352,245.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,862 shares of company stock worth $56,966,404. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

