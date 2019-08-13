Morse Asset Management Inc Has $880,000 Stock Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 97,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,042,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Capital Innovations LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $215,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.5% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 184,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.3% during the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 13,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHW stock traded up $9.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $525.46. The company had a trading volume of 24,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,687. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $482.63. The company has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.28. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12 month low of $355.28 and a 12 month high of $524.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.22. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 48.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 24.39%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $526.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $470.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $487.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.37.

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $837,905.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David F. Hodnik sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.57, for a total transaction of $261,306.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,569 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,903.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,608 shares of company stock valued at $15,329,391. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

