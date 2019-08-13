Morse Asset Management Inc Has $376,000 Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 47.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 29.9% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 98.8% in the second quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after buying an additional 41,500 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2,988.9% in the second quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 32,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 15.2% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 111,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,465,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares during the period. 72.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RCL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.50.

Shares of RCL traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.02. 136,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,235,535. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.26. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12 month low of $89.48 and a 12 month high of $133.60.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.46, for a total transaction of $2,169,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 905,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,226,907.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

