Morse Asset Management Inc Decreases Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Morse Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,100 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 26,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 47,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 44,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Devin W. Stockfish purchased 5,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $119,640.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WY traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,667,905. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.71. Weyerhaeuser Co has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.63.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.47%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

