Morse Asset Management Inc Decreases Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Morse Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 24,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 3,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 9.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. UBS Group set a $67.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.94. 127,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.90. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $62.90 and a 52-week high of $80.69.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.