Morse Asset Management Inc Acquires 250 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.20 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup set a $189.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.40.

In related news, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.12, for a total value of $879,876.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.69. 13,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,296. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.78 and a 12 month high of $171.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

