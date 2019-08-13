Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Tdam USA Inc.

Tdam USA Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 222,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,578 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $9,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 358.7% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MS stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.69. 1,091,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,235,812. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $36.74 and a twelve month high of $50.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $66.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 30.37%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MS. BMO Capital Markets set a $69.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

