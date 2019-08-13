Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $40.39 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 301,468 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 4.4% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $40,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in Microsoft by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 557 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.02, for a total value of $630,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,264,582.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 15,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total transaction of $2,123,661.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,969,322.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,819 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,500. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus increased their price target on Microsoft to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $93.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group set a $162.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.21.

Shares of MSFT opened at $136.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.26. The firm has a market cap of $1,051.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $93.96 and a one year high of $141.68.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $33.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.74%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.