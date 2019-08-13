Monkey Project (MONK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $667.00

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last week, Monkey Project has traded down 26.7% against the US dollar. One Monkey Project coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Monkey Project has a market capitalization of $82,488.00 and approximately $667.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 34.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Impact (IMX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Monkey Project Coin Profile

Monkey Project (MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 7,072,196 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ . Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision

Monkey Project Coin Trading

Monkey Project can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

