Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 390,600 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the June 30th total of 502,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have issued reports on MOD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,013,618 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,505,000 after purchasing an additional 307,036 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 159,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 989,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,630 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 195,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MOD traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.56. 271,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,734. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $533.35 million, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.17. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $18.50.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.88 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 3.25%. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

