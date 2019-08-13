Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Moderna Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for patients. The company’s product pipeline which is in clinical stage consists of mRNA-1647 for Cytomegalovirus Infectious Disease, mRNA-4157 for Solid tumors, mRNA-2416 for lymphoma and mRNA- 2752 for Relapsed/Refractory solid tumors malignancies. Moderna Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.30.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $13.02 on Friday. Moderna has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $29.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.92.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

