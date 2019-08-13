MobileSmith (OTCMKTS:MOST) Stock Price Up 81%

Shares of MobileSmith Inc (OTCMKTS:MOST) rose 81% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90, approximately 20,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 283% from the average daily volume of 5,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.86.

About MobileSmith (OTCMKTS:MOST)

MobileSmith, Inc provides operational improvement member-facing mobile application services to the healthcare industry in the United States. Its suite of e-health mobile solutions and related services provide a catalog of vetted mobile app tools that can be customized to fit the needs of a healthcare organization.

