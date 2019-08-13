MOAC (MOAC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $11,343.00

MOAC (CURRENCY:MOAC) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. During the last seven days, MOAC has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MOAC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00004126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $10.39, $50.98 and $18.94. MOAC has a total market capitalization of $28.10 million and $11,343.00 worth of MOAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00025721 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 46.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000159 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000074 BTC.

MOAC Profile

MOAC (CRYPTO:MOAC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. MOAC’s total supply is 151,205,864 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,334 coins. MOAC’s official Twitter account is @moac_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . MOAC’s official website is moac.io . MOAC’s official message board is medium.com/@moac_io . The Reddit community for MOAC is /r/MOAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MOAC

MOAC can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MOAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

