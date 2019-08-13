Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 56.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. FMR LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,572,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,167,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,251,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,459,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 361.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 775,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,161,000 after purchasing an additional 607,245 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $111,710,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,233.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 308,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $84,310,000 after purchasing an additional 294,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $275.54. The company had a trading volume of 986,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $288.55. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.34 and a fifty-two week high of $305.45. The stock has a market cap of $110.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays set a $330.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.17.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total transaction of $14,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,193 shares in the company, valued at $97,466,832.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $670,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,739,380.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,775 shares of company stock valued at $14,986,676. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

