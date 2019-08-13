Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New $57,000 Investment in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 340 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in VMware by 3.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,149,355 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $387,980,000 after acquiring an additional 67,177 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in VMware by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,021,148 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $184,328,000 after acquiring an additional 72,313 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in VMware by 26.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 742,032 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $133,944,000 after acquiring an additional 153,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VMware by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 669,382 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $91,727,000 after acquiring an additional 42,595 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in VMware by 3.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 655,704 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $118,361,000 after acquiring an additional 19,754 shares during the period. 17.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMW traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.03. The stock had a trading volume of 615,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,987. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $64.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.81. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.33 and a 1-year high of $206.80.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. VMware had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 22,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total transaction of $3,956,066.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,255,514.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,138,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,053 shares of company stock worth $14,639,696. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VMW shares. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of VMware from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cleveland Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $203.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.23.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

