Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $44,000 in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,544,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,459,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,643 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,951,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,079,000 after acquiring an additional 750,534 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,394,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,511,000 after acquiring an additional 724,378 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5,502.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 599,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,948,000 after acquiring an additional 588,723 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,354,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,508,000 after acquiring an additional 464,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.92, for a total value of $146,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,338.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $155,605.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,598 shares of company stock worth $752,989. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

DUK traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.73. 878,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,609,566. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.60. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $91.67. The company has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.12.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Duke Energy had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.60%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

