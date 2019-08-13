Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $14.91 on Monday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $15.50.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Heron acquired 450,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider James E. Flynn acquired 332,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $4,980,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 1,357,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,355,000 over the last ninety days.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

