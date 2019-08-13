Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of MIRM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.85. 10,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,655. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Heron purchased 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $6,750,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo purchased 575,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $8,625,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,357,000 shares of company stock worth $20,355,000 in the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

