Minereum (MNE) Price Hits $0.0048 on Major Exchanges

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One Minereum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Minereum has traded down 43.9% against the dollar. Minereum has a market capitalization of $31,392.00 and $271.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00267858 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.61 or 0.01270029 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00021285 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00093232 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Minereum Token Profile

Minereum’s launch date was April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 6,591,309 tokens. Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Minereum

Minereum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

