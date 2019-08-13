Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Short Interest Up 27.8% in July

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 679,600 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the June 30th total of 531,900 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 439,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.81. 342,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,415. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -611.57, a PEG ratio of 44.11 and a beta of 1.12. Mimecast has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $54.57.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $99.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.32 million. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mimecast will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mimecast news, COO Edward Vincent Jennings sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $485,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,514.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Neil Murray sold 139,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $6,506,093.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,281,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,416,855.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 537,746 shares of company stock valued at $24,870,631. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 223.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 39.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MIME. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mimecast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.47.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

