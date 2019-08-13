Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.43.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MIME. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $878,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 139,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $6,506,093.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,281,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,416,855.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 537,746 shares of company stock valued at $24,870,631. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the second quarter valued at $3,578,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 4.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 29.3% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 26,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Mimecast in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Mimecast by 21.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIME stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -620.57, a PEG ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 1.12. Mimecast has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $54.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.19.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $99.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mimecast will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

