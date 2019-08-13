Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $49.01

Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $49.01 and last traded at $49.09, with a volume of 120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.03.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 173.52 and a beta of 0.74.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter worth about $1,021,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter worth about $6,320,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter worth about $76,185,000. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter worth about $4,553,000. 6.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

