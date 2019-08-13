Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Director Buys $51,232.50 in Stock

Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,232.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at $145,955.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MIDD stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $112.31. 648,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,031. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.60. Middleby Corp has a one year low of $96.65 and a one year high of $142.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.35.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.13 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Middleby Corp will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 383,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,371,000 after purchasing an additional 63,349 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MIDD shares. BidaskClub lowered Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $153.00 price target on Middleby and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

