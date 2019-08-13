Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 49.9% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 56.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.7% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 18,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 73.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,860,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,572,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,244 shares of company stock worth $2,624,899. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $42.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.62. The stock has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.96. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $53.68.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 37.35%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.27.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

