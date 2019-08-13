Michael Gene Barnes Acquires 3,648 Shares of Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) Stock

Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) Chairman Michael Gene Barnes bought 3,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $23,821.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 7,974,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,071,643.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Gene Barnes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tiptree alerts:

On Monday, August 12th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 7,118 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $46,409.36.

On Wednesday, June 19th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 3,700 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $23,939.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 11,944 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $77,636.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 11,533 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $73,580.54.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 4,042 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $25,262.50.

On Monday, June 10th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 8,117 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $50,812.42.

On Friday, June 7th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 6,483 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $40,194.60.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 13,826 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.18 per share, with a total value of $85,444.68.

On Friday, May 31st, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 10,625 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $64,812.50.

On Monday, June 3rd, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 21,464 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.09 per share, with a total value of $130,715.76.

TIPT remained flat at $$6.50 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 304 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,642. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.93 million, a P/E ratio of 40.69 and a beta of -0.02. Tiptree Inc has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $6.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Tiptree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Tiptree by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Tiptree by 418.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Tiptree by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 279,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tiptree by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tiptree by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.54% of the company’s stock.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance programs, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.