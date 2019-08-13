Metro (TSE:MRU) Hits New 52-Week High at $53.48

Metro, Inc. (TSE:MRU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$53.48 and last traded at C$53.24, with a volume of 262064 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$53.05.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRU shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Metro from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on Metro from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$51.00 target price on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. CIBC raised their target price on Metro from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Metro from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$51.29.

The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$50.44.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

