Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Shares Gap Down to $6.62

Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.24, but opened at $6.62. Mesa Air Group shares last traded at $5.97, with a volume of 17,919 shares.

MESA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Mesa Air Group in a report on Monday. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Mesa Air Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $168.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.25). Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $180.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mesa Air Group Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MESA. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MESA)

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

