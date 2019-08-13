Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 341,600 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the June 30th total of 473,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 326,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently commented on MESA. Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Mesa Air Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

Mesa Air Group stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.14. The stock had a trading volume of 609,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $171.60 million and a PE ratio of 4.99. Mesa Air Group has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $16.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.43.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $180.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.91 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MESA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 76.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 23,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 10,417 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 62,402 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 322,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 151,300 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 62,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 19,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

